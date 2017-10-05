Probation revoked for a man arrested in burglaries last year

A Carson City man had his probation revoked when deputies found he was using intoxicants and controlled substances.

Christopher S. Qualls, 38, was arrested in February 2015 for trespassing, three counts of attempted forced entry of a nonresidential building and burglary of a home.

On Feb. 9 at 2:02 a.m. deputies responded to an alarm at the All Star Bar and Grill. They found the rear door of the bar kicked down and two more doors also broken. There were shoe marks on the doors and footprints in the mud that appeared to be identical.

At 2:24 a.m. deputies responded to a call about a suspicious person in a woman's house. They made contact with the victim who said she saw a light on in her pantry. When she opened the door saw a man's head peaking out. Deputies located a shoe and NY Yankees baseball cap when they searched the area.

Another woman called and told deputies that someone was trying to get into her house. Deputies responded to the call and found Qualls in the backyard. According to reports, Qualls was missing a shoe and the one found in the first residence matched the one he was wearing.

In court, Qualls' defense asked Douglas County District Judge Tod Young to reinstate Quall's probation and allow him to attend drug court despite his use of intoxicants and controlled substances.

Prosecutor Eric Levin argued that Quall's probation should be revoked since he did not "pay a penny" in restitution and fees and did not stay compliant while on probation. Levin said Qualls had already been to drug court and was "back to committing crimes again" the following year.

Qualls probation was revoked and had his 72 month prison sentence invoked with eligibility of parole after 16 months. He has credit for 394 days.

The deferred sentence of a Glenbrook man was revoked after he failed to pay over $130,000 in child support.

Jeffery E. Dingman was required to pay $1,812 per month in child support as part of his guilty plea, but has only made a few payments.

Levin said there were multiple times that Dingman has failed to pay, did not show up to his court dates with excuses that he was sick and was taking care of his mother.

Dingman said he could pay $1,500 Tuesday after his hearing, but Levin said that was not enough to account for the number of missing payments and how far behind Dingman had become in his payments.

Judge Young revoked Dingman's deferred sentence and scheduled a sentencing hearing later this month.

A Stateline man pleaded guilty to the possession of a controlled substance in court on Tuesday.

Edward D. Tuttle, 47, was arrested on Sept. 10 for the possession of a hypodermic needle, driving under the influence, possession of paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear.

At 10 a.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop on a silver Toyota Corolla for suspended registration in the Wells Fargo parking lot on Lower Lake Parkway.

According to police reports, Tuttle, who was the driver, seemed slow and his pupils were constricted. Officers also noticed track marks on both Tuttle's and a woman in the car's arms. Tuttle and the woman admitted to doing heroin earlier in the morning. Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and found a hypodermic device with residue, an aluminium can with residue, a cotton filter, a black bag with a substance believed to be heroin and another bag with the substance almost gone. They also found a pipe with methamphetamine in the drivers side door.

Tuttle will await sentencing in the Douglas County Jail.