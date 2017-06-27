Prison walk-away gets sent back to prison | RecordCourier.com

A man who walked away from the Stewart Conservation Camp in south Carson City and then stole and crashed a Carson City Public Works water truck was sentenced to up to an additional 240 months in prison.

Martin Joseph, 50, left the camp in March because he'd been involved in a fight with another inmate and "was concerned for his safety," according to defense attorney Derrick Lopez.

After walking off, Joseph met a man who invited him to have a few drinks, Lopez continued, and Joseph proceeded to become intoxicated. Joseph then took the water truck and was in a collision on Jacks Valley Road. He fled the scene and attempted to steal another vehicle before he was apprehended.

"He's looking to take responsibility," Lopez said. "There's no justification to what he did."

Joseph was sentenced to 18-60 months in prison on the attempted burglary charge and to 48-240 months for failing to stop at the scene of an accident. The sentences will run concurrent to each other and consecutive to the sentence he is already serving. He will also be fined $2,000.

A Gardnerville woman who had previously denied serving as a principle to robbery admitted she is guilty.

Stacy R. Salway, 35, admitted guilt in a plea agreement that has her testifying against the other defendant in the case, Francisco "Frankie" Perez, 29. The two are accused of hitting another man with a baseball bat in December and forcing him to withdraw money from his bank at gunpoint before letting him go.

Salway was arrested in December on the charges and Perez was arrested Jan. 3 in Yerington on a warrant.

Perez has remained in custody since his arrest; Salway was bailed out, but then failed a drug test, removed her ankle monitor, fled the county and was arrested in Clark County on May 24. On May 25 she made statements to deputies about the course of December's events.

"They were very, very, very truthful," she told Gregory.

A joint trial for Salway and Perez was scheduled to begin Aug. 22. Perez is still scheduled for trial. Salway will not be sentenced until after the trial and she will remain in custody until then.

Salway faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison with a minimum sentence of 24 months. Without the plea agreement she would face a maximum of 15 years in prison.

A San Francisco man admitted to burglarizing multiple vehicles at Harrah's Lake Tahoe in Stateline.

Jeremy D. Perez, 22, was arrested June 4 after he used a window punch to break into three vehicles parked at the casino. Perez was caught on surveillance video, and when deputies approached him, Perez fled but was apprehended before he left the property.

He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Perez was in custody but was released on his own recognizance. He does not have any prior felony convictions.

His sentencing is set for Aug. 21.

A South Lake Tahoe heroin addict will remain in custody until he attends his first session of drug court.

Rennick W. Morris, 37, was arrested June 4 at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Stateline after he and another man were spotted looking into vehicles with flashlights.

Morris was found sitting in the driver's seat of a vehicle that wasn't his, and he had heroin and paraphernalia on him. Morris told Gregory he is an addict and would welcome the chance at treatment.

A Minden ex-felon who was in possession of a gun is on probation.

Gerald S. Rousseau, 61, received a suspended 36-month prison sentence after he was found to be in possession of a gun in December. The gun was discovered after Rousseau called Behavioral Health and said he was having thoughts of self-harm.