Person of interest sought in Stateline homicide

Authorities are seeking a person of interest in the homicide of a 56-year-old Reno man found at the Hard Rock Hotel on Oct. 3.

Kevin LeRoy Edwards' silver BMW was found three days after he was, on Oct. 6 in Wadsworth, which is located near Fernley along Interstate 80.

"We are still looking for a person of interest who was seen with the victim prior to the homicide," Sgt. Bernadette Smith said.

Callers' identity is not needed and they will remain anonymous.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call DCSO Dispatch at 775-782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at 775-782-7463 or DCSO Investigator Ryan Young at 775-782-9926.