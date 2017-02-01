Pair deny multiple felony charges | RecordCourier.com

A joint trial will be held in August for a pair charged with committing multiple felonies.

Stacy R. Conti-Salway, 35, of Gardnerville Ranchos and Francisco “Frankie” E. Perez, 29, will be tried in August and September.

Conti-Salway was arrested Dec. 15 and Perez was arrested Jan. 3 on charges of kidnapping with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm; robbery with a deadly weapon; battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm; assault with a deadly weapon; and conspiracy to commit a robbery or kidnapping.

Both denied guilt Monday in Douglas County District Court to the charges — one is a class A felony and four are class B felonies.

The pair allegedly hit a man in the head with an aluminum baseball bat before forcing him at gunpoint to withdraw money from his bank. The pair released the man afterward.

■ A warrant was issued for a Carson City man who didn’t appear for his arraignment.

Defense attorney Matthew Ence told Judge Tom Gregory he didn’t know the whereabouts of his client, Joshua L. Patterson, 27.

In March a Douglas County Sheriff’s deputy spotted Patterson driving a motorcycle with expired registration. When the deputy attempted to pull Patterson over, Patterson began weaving in and out of traffic on Highway 395 northbound in Minden. Using his radar, the deputy clocked Patterson traveling at about 120 mph in a 65 mph zone, according to court documents.

The deputy pursued Patterson at 80-90 mph but stopped the pursuit when he couldn’t catch him.

■ A South Lake Tahoe man failed to appear for his sentencing hearing Monday in district court.

Timothy A. Wilson, 37, was set be sentenced for fleeing from Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies in October.

A deputy approached a Toyota Tacoma with suspended license plates that was listed as a vehicle of interest in a bicycle theft near Dotty’s Casino in Stateline and asked for identification from the driver and the passenger. Wilson, the passenger, provided a license that did not belong to him. When the deputy questioned Wilson, Wilson fled the vehicle. Deputies were unable to catch him.

Returning to the truck, the deputies found pipes with white residue and green and black residue, as well as a second driver’s license in another name.

Wilson was spotted gambling at Lakeside Inn later that month, where he was arrested. Methamphetamine was found on him at the time.

Wilson failed to appear for a previous court appearance, and a warrant was issued for his arrest in November.

■ A Minden woman admitted to stealing money, checks and gift cards from her employer.

Camille Rasavage, 35, was arrested Jan. 1 for stealing about $1,950 from Carson City Orthodontics, where she worked. According to court documents, she entered the business using her personal alarm code three times and took the money and an unknown number of checks and gift cards.

At the time of her arrest a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine was found in her house. She also had her a credit card belonging to her employer.

Rasavage entered a guilty plea agreement, asking to pay restitution and attend drug court rather than be sentenced to prison.

Her sentencing is set for March 27.

■ A Wellington woman admitted to failing to pay more than $10,000 in child support.

Lorene Crawford, 42, asked to enter a guilty plea agreement that would defer her sentencing for up to five years while she makes payments of at least $353 per month.