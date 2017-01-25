Pair arrested for driving stolen vehicle | RecordCourier.com

An Arizona sedan reported stolen in Las Vegas was found Sunday in Douglas County.

Jason Bernard Jackson, 32, and Heather Lynn Rosario, 42, both of Las Vegas, were arrested Sunday after being spotted driving the sedan on Highway 395 near Riverview Drive.

Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies recognized the vehicle as one that was reported as stolen on the National Crime Information Center, a nationwide database.

Bernard told deputies he knew the sedan was stolen because Rosario found it running in Las Vegas and took it.

Bernard also was driving without a license.

Bail for Jackson and Rosario was set at $25,000 apiece.