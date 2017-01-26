Pair accused in burglaries in two counties | RecordCourier.com

A series of burglaries on White Oak Loop in the Arbor Gardens subdivision, Fremont Avenue and Melbourne Way, both in Johnson Lane area, resulted in the arrest of two men in Dayton on Wednesday.

In a joint operation Carson City and Douglas County investigators traced the thefts to a Dayton home where Ferron Cook, 27, and Cody Jeffcoat, 30, were taken into custody for possession of stolen property.

Items stolen from both counties were allegedly recovered from the Dayton address.

“This investigation is ongoing and additional charges will be filed in Douglas County and Carson City,” Undersheriff Paul Howell said on Thursday.

They were booked into Carson City Jail for burglary in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Outstanding police work and cooperation between the Carson City Sheriff’s Office and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were key elements in a successful investigation that has resulted in the arrests of these very active burglars,” Douglas Sheriff Ron Pierini said.