Newark man arrested on multiple traffic violations

A Newark, Calif., man was arrested Monday on suspicion of operating a vehicle with expired plates, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license and driving with no insurance.

The 38-year-old man was arrested at 10:58 p.m. after deputies conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 88 north of Mottsville Lane.

Deputies found that he only had a California identification card. They also found his car registration expired in 2014.

His bail was set at $1,756.