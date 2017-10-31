Minden woman sentenced in child endangerment case

A Minden woman was sentenced in Judge Thomas Gregory's court on Monday in a child endangerment case.

Sarah M. Krites, 41, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, open container and child abuse endangerment and neglect. She was arrested on Feb. 5 while deputies were searching for a black Ford SUV. The driver was involved in a custody dispute. The driver had taken her oldest daughter without the permission of the emergency guardian.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, Krites. According to reports, Krites smelled like alcohol. In a preliminary breath test, Krites blew a 0.24. Krites had an open container in her vehicle and her teenage daughter in the passenger side.

In court, Krites said she had been working very hard to get better, she had been attending around 10 hours a week of counseling.

"I've been working really hard to get my family back," Krites said. "I don't want my children to go through this alone. I messed up and I allowed alcohol to take my judgment away."

Krites was granted a suspended sentence and was put on probation not to exceed 2 years. If she violates her suspended sentence, Krites will face 270 days in jail.