Minden man arrested with blood alcohol content over 0.2

A Minden man was arrested Friday on Highway 395 for charges of expired registration, no car insurance, following too close and driving under the influence.

The driver was arrested after deputies responded to a call at 10:05 a.m. of a vehicle collision on Highway 395 and Stephanie Way.

Deputies made contact with the driver at fault and according to reports he had slurred speech.

He performed poorly on his field sobriety test and had a blood alcohol content of .206. Officers also found he had expired registration and no vehicle insurance.

His bail is set at $2,609.

A Los Angeles man was arrested on Friday on charges of driving under the influence of drugs, failure to obey traffic devices, obstructing an officer, obtaining and using the personal identification of another, driving with a suspended registration and driving with a suspended license.

Craig L. Stewart, 26, was arrested on Highway 395 and Airport Road after deputies responded to a report at 8:23 a.m. of an unregistered BMW.

Officers followed the vehicle that was traveling 60 mph in a 65 mph speed limit zone in the left lane, causing traffic to slow down behind him. Officers conducted a traffic stop and according to reports smelled marijuana coming from the car.

According to reports, Stewart performed unsatisfactory on his standard field sobriety test. Officers placed Stewart under arrest.

His bail is set at $2,519.