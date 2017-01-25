Men headed to prison for stabbing, DUI | RecordCourier.com

A Gardnerville Ranchos man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for stabbing another man with a knife.

David L. James, 52, was arrested Sept. 30 following an altercation with another man at Rancho Liquor.

Prosecutor Ric Casper played for the court two separate surveillance videos from the liquor store showing James attacking another man. In the videos, filmed from different angles, James is seen walking into the liquor store, approaching a man seated at a video poker machine and stabbing him in the upper left side of his torso with a knife.

James has a past history that includes possession of a hypodermic needle, obstructing a tribal officer and battery.

“He’s dangerous,” Casper said. “There’s no probation terms that could protect this community.”

Defense attorney Kris Brown said James has struggled throughout his life with alcohol and that he had been drinking at the time of the incident.

James is eligible for parole after 36 months. He was given credit for 115 days he’s been in custody since his arrest.

■ A Carson City man was sentenced to 90 months in prison for his third DUI conviction.

Jeremy Means, 28, was involved in a hit and run at Jacks Valley Road and Silverado Drive in July. The other motorist sustained injuries requiring surgery.

A witness to the accident followed Means, who drove to his home. When Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at Means’ home they found him passed out in bed wearing a towel. When deputies woke him, he was unable to stand without assistance. His blood alcohol level was .206.

“I’m an alcoholic, I have a problem. I understand I hurt someone,” said Means, who also said he is a father and a student at Western Nevada College.

He is eligible for parole after 36 months.

■ The sentencing of a Reno man who attempted to steal more than $1,000 in merchandise from Walmart was postponed.

Santiago A. Rapisura, 33, was arrested in January 2015 after he attempted to steal items totaling more than $1,100 from the Topsy Lane Walmart. Heroin and a magnet key for disabling devices were found on him at the time of his arrest.

His sentencing was continued until Feb. 13 pending more information on charges he faces in Reno.

■ A Minden woman will attend mental health counseling after embezzling money from her employer.

Raven F. Rodriguez, 23, was arrested in June for embezzling about $15,000 from an elderly lady for whom she served as caretaker. She will attend Carson City Mental Health Court.

■ A Sun Valley woman is on probation after pretending be her sister-in-law during a traffic stop.

Ana U. Malafu, 32, was the passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over in July near the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Stateline. Mafalu knew she had a warrant out for her arrest because she hadn’t paid fines on a DUI she had in 2014, so she lied and identified herself as her sister-in-law, according to her attorney.

During the traffic stop a bag of methamphetamine and a bag of cocaine were also found in the vehicle. Mafalu denied they were hers.

Malafu was sentenced to probation rather than 30 months in prison.

■ The sentencing for a man accused of possessing methamphetamine was moved to February after he didn’t appear Monday due to inclement weather.

Dallen R. Herbst was arrested in May following a traffic accident. According to court documents, Herbst said he purchased the pants he was wearing at Goodwill and hadn’t washed them before wearing them. The methamphetamine in the pocket belonged to whoever owned the pants before him, he said.

Herbst had previously entered a guilty plea to the charge.