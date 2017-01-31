Men deny ski voucher thefts; trial dates set | RecordCourier.com

Trial dates were set for two local men who deny being part of a group that allegedly stole more than 1,000 lift ticket vouchers from Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Several men are suspected in the crime. Combined, the vouchers were worth more than $116,000, according to court documents.

Angelo Bozin, 26, of South Lake Tahoe, denied charges of embezzlement, theft and possession of stolen property.

Bozin was arrested July 16. His trial is set for August.

Tim E. Jacobsen, 22, of Minden, also denied the same charges.

Jacobsen was arrested July 15. His trial is set for June.

An audit at Heavenly showed a total of 1,100 lift ticket vouchers were taken. The vouchers are usually awarded to skiers when a lift breaks down.

Of the 1,100 vouchers, 971 allegedly were taken from Douglas County, according to court documents.

Heavenly reported only 23 vouchers were given out legitimately in 2016, but that 312 vouchers had been redeemed since the start of 2016. The average price of a lift ticket is around $120, according to court documents. At that price, about $116,000 in vouchers were taken in Douglas County.

The vouchers were being sold on Craigslist under aliases.

Officers bought tickets from a fourth man, who said he got the passes from Jacobsen, a Heavenly employee.

The arraignment for a third man allegedly involved in the crime was postponed after his court-appointed attorney cited a conflict of interest.

Defense attorney Derrick Lopez asked to withdraw from representing Mark E. Graham, 21, of Gardnerville Ranchos. Lopez stated he had previously represented one of the witnesses in the case. Defense attorney Maria Pence was appointed to represent Graham instead.

Graham was arrested July 15. His arraignment was continued to Feb. 13.