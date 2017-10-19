Markleeville woman arrested on charges of illegally using personal identification of another

A Markleeville woman was arrested Monday, on charges of obtaining and using personal identification information of another, expired registration and obstructing an officer.

Tessa J. Williams, 22, was arrested Monday after officers pulled her over at 8:15 a.m. on Kimmerling Road for expired registration. Officers made contact with the driver who identified herself as a different woman with a birth certificate and date of birth. She said she had lost her license.

The car was registered to Tessa Williams. According to reports, officers asked Tessa twice if she was presenting false identification, she said she was not. Officers then called the woman's cell phone and she said the person they had with them was Tessa. Tessa was placed under arrest.

Her bail is set at $10,778.

A Minden man was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after officers observed him involved in an active altercation.

Edward A. Fuller, 58, was arrested Monday at 8:44 p.m. in the 1500 block of 8th Street after officers responded to a report of domestic abuse. On scene officers saw two women in the street yelling at Fuller to "let go" of one of the women's shirts and cell phones. Fuller was yelling at the victim he was holding, using profanity to tell her to "get out of his house."

According to reports, one of the women tried to break up the fight and as she did Fuller and the victim went to the ground. Officers arrested Fuller for domestic battery.

His bail is set at $3,003.

A Gardnerville man was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, open container and failure to dim his lights.

Reece J. Lindahl, 27 was arrested Tuesday at 2:09 a.m. after officers observed a vehicle on Tillman Lane traveling with its high beams on. The officer signaled to the driver to turn off the high beams, the driver complied, but then turned them back on after driving approximately 50 yards past the officer.

According to reports, officers conducted a traffic stop and contacted the driver who showed signs of impairment including red watery eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from his person. Lindahl admitted to consuming multiple "Four Locos." Officers also saw an open wine bottle in the vehicle with a pink liquid inside it. Lindahl was arrested on scene.

His bail is set at $1,740.