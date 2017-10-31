Markleeville man arrested on a number of charges relating to alcohol consumption

A Markleeville man was arrested on charges of minor consuming alcohol, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, speeding 1-10 mph over the speed limit and failure to obey traffic devices.

A 19-year-old, was arrested after deputies responded to a reckless driver call at Highway 395 and Waterloo Lane. The reporting party said the man was driving 77 mph in a 55 mph speed limit zone, he was also allegedly running multiple stop signs.

Officers pulled the vehicle over in the Smith's parking lot and made contact with the suspect. According to reports, officers smelled the odor of alcohol in the car. There were two other minors in the car with the suspect, one of them was sleeping across the backseat. Officers tried to wake the sleeping subject, but he appeared to be unconscious. An ambulance was called to transport the unconscious subject to the hospital for potential alcohol poisoning.

Officers conducted field sobriety tests with the suspect, who did not take them seriously and spoke to the officers using profanity and harsh language. Officers arrested the man. In custody he had blood alcohol content of 0.055.

His bail is set at $1,281.