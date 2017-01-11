Man who shot gun in house gets suspended sentence | RecordCourier.com

A Gardnerville man who claims he suffers from post traumatic stress disorder was ordered to 30 days in jail for shooting more than 20 bullets into the ceiling of his home.

Daniel Vanhooser, 57, was arrested in April following a domestic altercation with his now ex-wife.

During the altercation, Vanhooser fired 21 shots in the house with a .32 caliber handgun, prosecutor Tina Russom told Judge Tom Gregory in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday. One of the bullets ricocheted past a law enforcement officer, she said.

The number of shots fired required reloading the gun three times, she added.

“This case is one of the most serious society is faced with,” she said.

The arrest was the first for Vanhooser, who has no prior convictions.

“It’s way out of my character,” he said, admitting that alcohol was a factor the night of the altercation. “I’ve never done anything like that.”

Gregory said he was disappointed Vanhooser hasn’t done more since his arrest to address his alcohol issues. Vanhooser said he has been attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings about once a month.

Vanhooser’s ex-wife spoke on his behalf in front of the court.

“I don’t believe he’s a danger,” she said, starting to cry. “I love him. I don’t hold anything against him. I don’t want to see him hurt. I don’t want to see him go to jail. I don’t know what I’d do without him.”

Her comments prompted tears from Vanhooser.

Vanhooser was sentenced to 36 months in prison, with eligibility for probation after one year. His sentence was suspended; however, a condition of his probation is that he will spend 30 days in jail. He gets credit for three days served.

The sentence is lighter than it could have been, Gregory told Vanhooser. Discharging a firearm into an occupied structure is a category B felony that typically carries prison time.

■ A Gardnerville man with a prior felony conviction who denied possessing firearms will go to trial in May.

A trial date of May 30 was set for Jacob Waymire, 37.

Deputies in September served a search warrant at his property, where they allegedly found four long guns, one hand gun and more than 200 rounds of ammunition.

■ A hearing was set for a Gardnerville woman who admitted to selling methamphetamine.

Eden J. Kennedy, 25, was arrested in June after officers served a warrant at her Kimmerling Road home. In three separate transactions in May she sold a total of about 16 grams of methamphetamine and a dozen ecstasy tablets. At the time of her arrest she had a pipe used for smoking methamphetamine in her pocket.

Kennedy admitted guilt under a plea negotiation in exchange for dismissal of other charges, including trafficking a controlled substance.

Her hearing is set for Feb. 6.

■ A Carson City man who tried to extort money from an elderly man was ordered to make payments on more than $1,600 he owes in court fees.

Michael A. John, 42, and another man were arrested in August 2015 after following a 74 year-old man to his home and ordering him to pay them $900.

John and the other man followed the victim into Smith’s and Home Depot before following him to his house. They told the victim they would detail his car for him, despite the victim’s protestations that he didn’t want any auto work done. They then demanded the elderly man pay them $900, although they had not actually done any work.

John,who was released from jail on Christmas Eve, will make minimum payments of $100 to pay off $1,661 he owes.

■ A Carson City man serving four years in prison was sentenced to a concurrent sentence of 364 days in Douglas County jail.

Edward Moser, 19, is serving four years in prison for stealing a car and eluding law enforcement officers, a crime he admitted to. He began serving his sentence in June.

On Tuesday he admitted to conspiring to commit a crime, a gross misdemeanor.

Moser admitted that in October 2015 he plotted with three other people to steal more than $1,300 in merchandise from a Walmart. Items the group attempted to steal include an LED television, headphones, Halloween candy and cologne. The vehicle used in the attempted theft was stolen.

Moser said at the time of the incident he had a drug problem and was stealing to support his habit.