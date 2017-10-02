Man receives maximum sentence on one count in violent robbery

An admitted robber, who struck his Gardnerville victim with a baseball bat and held a gun to his chest in December, received the maximum sentence on Monday.

Francisco E. Perez, 28, of Yerington, was sentenced by Douglas County District Judge Tom Gregory to 15 years in Nevada prison for conspiracy to commit robbery. He will have to serve six years before he is eligible for parole.

Perez also received a 12-36-month sentence for battery with substantial bodily harm. He was ordered to serve the sentences simultaneously, but he will have to undergo hearings on each charge before he's allowed parole. Perez pleaded guilty in August.

Deputies responded to a report of kidnapping and armed robbery in the 1500 block of Gilman Avenue on Dec. 14, where the victim had been violently attacked.

The next day, deputies arrested Stacy Conti-Salway, 35, in the parking lot of the Greater Nevada Credit Union in connection with the case.

Perez was arrested Jan. 3 in Yerington after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Conti-Salway was sentenced last month to 3-10 years in prison.

According to court documents, Salway had been receiving money from the victim for several months in exchange for flirtatious promises, but when he broke things off with her, Salway and Perez lured the victim to her home and robbed him at gunpoint.

Salway and the victim were in her home when he refused to give her money, as the victim was leaving the room, Perez was waiting and proceeded to hit him in the face with an aluminum baseball bat. Perez then held a gun to the victim's chest and told him to drive home to get his debt card and then drive them to an ATM to empty his accounts. At the ATM, the victim removed $300.

Defense attorney Maria Pence claimed Conti-Salway convinced Perez to commit the crime and without her, the crime would never have been committed. Pence said the only reason he committed the violent crime was because he was in love with Salway and was therefore easily convinced to go through with the robbery.

Perez was initially arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, fraudulent use of a credit card, kidnap in the first degree and robbery with a firearm.

He has been held in Douglas County Jail since his arrest in January.