Man parks stolen car next to deputies | RecordCourier.com

A Reno man was arrested Wednesday after he parked a stolen vehicle near Douglas County deputies.

Jonathan R. Miller, 34, parked a gray Honda Pilot in a lot off Mica Drive where deputies happened to be doing surveillance. Deputies noticed the vehicle matched the description of one stolen in Reno.

Miller got out of the vehicle wearing a backpack and a Carhart-style jacket. Deputies detained Miller and learned the backpack belonged to the owner of the vehicle. The jacket and tools in the backpack belonged to the victim of a vehicle burglary earlier in the week.

Miller’s license was also driving with a suspended license. His bail is set at $45,746.

A Reno man was arrested Tuesday after he was involved in an accident while driving a stolen vehicle.

Deputies responded to an accident on Highway 395 in Gardnerville involving a Silver State Tow truck and a Honda SUV driven by Keith M. Turner, 36. Turner told deputies the vehicle belonged to a friend and that he was headed to Sacramento. Turner then ran into a nearby 7-Eleven.

After he was arrested Turner admitted he had stolen the vehicle from an employee at Meadowood Mall in Reno.

A reported carjacking on Tuesday morning turned out to be an argument between two friends.

The incident occurred on Spooner Summit.

One man pushed the other out of a car after they got into an argument.

Carson City deputies found the vehicle and no charges were filed after the friends were reunited.