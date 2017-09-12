Man on suspended sentence arrested

A Gardnerville Ranchos man on probation for attempted burglary was taken into custody on Saturday after residents said he appeared to be casing their homes.

Joshua G. Gutierrez, 25, was found driving through Pleasantview in a bronze Safari van. He was stopped after he failed to use his signal.

Guttierez said he was going door-to-door offereing to wash people's cars for extra money.

A background check revealed a warrant out of Texas. Gutierrez allegedly struggled when deputies tried to take him into custody, leading to a deputy using his taser.

Gutierrez was sentenced to 364 days in jail in July. His sentence was suspended for two years.

He was arrested in January after he was seen trying to enter a house on video surveillance.

Gutierrez claimed he was clearing snow for a neighbor, who had asked him to retrieve a ball from the backyard of the residence. Prosecutors said no neighbors corroborated his story.