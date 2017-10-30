Man involved in road rage shooting arrested

A Carson City man was arrested after a road rage incident on Friday where a victim was shot with a firearm.

Richard J. Woodward, 34, was arrested in Douglas County for carrying a concealed weapon after he shot a man in Alpine County and fled. At 1:50 p.m. officers responded to a report of a male subject shot with a firearm in the area of State Route 88 and Lower Emigrant Trail. They determined the shooting was a result of a road rage incident.

According to reports, the victim told officers he and the subject got into a physical altercation when the subject pulled out a pistol and shot the victim. The subject, now known as Woodward, got into his car and fled the scene.

Officers located the subject's vehicle at Jacks Valley Road near Big Sky Trail and conducted a traffic stop. They then detained Woodward and arrested him for carrying a concealed weapon.

Alpine County Sheriff's Office is seeking a warrant, a pre-complaint warrant for Woodward and will be seeking charges for assault, assault with a deadly weapon, battery, possession of an illegal handgun, illegal possession of a high capacity magazine, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

His bail is set at $10,000.