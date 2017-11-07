Man involved in Harrah’s car burglaries granted probation

A San Francisco man, who is starting a new job and has enrolled in college, received a suspended four-year prison sentence for a series of Stateline vehicle break-ins.

Jeremy D. Perez, 22, faced time in prison, but prosecutor Erik Levin revised his recommendation from prison to probation after hearing the good news.

"I know I messed up these last five months," Perez told Judge Tom Gregory on Monday. "I am ready to change my life and be a better man."

Defense attorney Kristine Brown asked Gregory to place Perez on probation.

She said Perez was under the influence of alcohol when he broke into the vehicles in June, was upset about a recent breakup and lost contact with his son. She also said Perez served jail time in California for a prior arrest and serving that time had changed him.

According to Brown, Perez would be starting a job this week at Jiffy Lube in Calif., and had enrolled in a community college in San Francisco.

Levin changed his recommendation to the court and instead asked the prison time be increased to 60 months, but the sentence be suspended and Perez be granted probation.

Gregory granted Perez a suspended sentence not to exceed three years. Part of his probation requirements are that he maintains full-time employment or student status.

Gregory said he was convinced Perez would be successful on probation, but warned Perez that if he violates the terms, he would send him to prison.

Perez was originally arrested June 4 on charges of burglary with nonresidential forced entry, misdemeanor charges of destruction of property and a charge of possession of burglary tools. He was arrested at Harrah's Lake Tahoe Hotel and Casino in South Lake Tahoe.

At 1:30 a.m. officers were dispatched to Harrah's in reference to a male subject detained by Harrah's security.

According to security, Perez was seen from video surveillance breaking into multiple vehicles in Harrah's parking lot. According to reports, security located four vehicles that were broken into, three vehicles had smashed windows. After viewing the footage, security was dispatched to the parking lot and caught Perez as he was running through the parking lot.

Officers arrested Perez and found he had a piece of broken glass and a window punch to break car windows.