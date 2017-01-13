Man faces prison in felony domestic battery | RecordCourier.com

An Indian Hills man is facing prison in connection with an attack on a 14-year-old who was living in his home.

Raymond F. Carpenter, 36, admitted Tuesday he tried to strangle the youth.

Carpenter is facing a third instance of domestic battery, which is a felony punishable by 12-60 months in prison.

Prior instances occurred on Dec. 3, 2014 and Sept. 26, 2015.

Under a plea deal with prosecutors, Carpenter’s sentence in the case would be concurrent to that issued in district court.

District Judge Tod Young warned Carpenter that he wasn’t bound by that agreement while accepting Carpenter’s guilty plea.

Young set sentencing for Carpenter on March 7.

■ Sentencing was delayed a third time for a Minden man after attorneys had trouble determining how much restitution he owed in a series of thefts from his uncle.

William Kirst, 34, faces up to 10 years in prison for grand larceny of a firearm after allegedly stealing firearms from his aunt and uncle, who he lived with.

Attorney Maria Pence said one of the guns Kirst sold belonged to him, and yet was counted as restitution against him.

Complicating the issue is that the victim was out of the country and not available to confirm which guns were his.

Pence said there were also 500 DVDs pawned, which made adding up restitution even more difficult.

District Judge Tod Young delayed the case another week, warning attorneys he expected to have a solid number for restitution.

Prosecutor Eric Levin estimated the thefts involved more than $10,000 in firearms and other items.

■ A felony charge of failing to maintain a minor child was reduced to a misdemeanor against a Carson City man on Tuesday.

Stephen C. Wilhoite, 50, was sentenced to 100 days and given credit for time served.

■ A diversion hearing for a Wellington man who cashed fake checks to support his gambling addiction was moved to February.

Cody Dalhaus, 28, was arrested in July for passing more than $3,000 in fake checks at area businesses, including the Carson Valley Inn.

He admitted to the crime in September. In November a request was made that his case be continued so he could get a mental health evaluation to assess his gambling addiction.

He has not been able to find someone in the area who will provide the necessary evaluation, his attorney said. The hearing is being continued to Feb. 6 to allow him more time to find someone to offer an evaluation.

Dalhaus attends weekly Gamblers Anonymous meetings.

■ A California man’s arraignment was continued to February because of the weekend’s wet weather.

Laura Thrash, 45, of Placerville, was arrested in August after selling about 12 ounces of methamphetamine during three different July and August transactions.

■A Gardnerville Ranchos man who agreed to make monthly child support payments was released on his own recognizance on Monday.

Joel Hohenstein, 30, was arrested in March 2015 for failure to make payments.

Hohenstein has agreed to pay $415 month in support. At the end of five years, if he stays current on his payments, his sentence will be dismissed. If he fails to make payments he faces up to five years in prison.

Hohenstein will return April 10 for a follow-up hearing.

■ A second warrant was issued after a Gardnerville woman, who used someone else’s identification to avoid prosecution, failed to appear for sentencing in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday.

Kyla Yeoman, 27, has not been in contact with her attorney since she admitted to the charge on Nov. 15.

Attorney Maria Pence said she hadn’t heard from Yeoman.

The felony carries a 1-5-year prison sentence and $10,000 fine.

According to court documents, Yeoman was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped at Highway 395 and Cradlebaugh Bridge on Oct. 21.

Yeoman gave more than one name to the deputy. The identity cards she had were allegedly reported stolen a few days before.

Yeoman also admitted to a charge of possession of a controlled substance during a March 19 arrest.

Pence said Yeoman might be seeking diversion on the charges. Sentencing on both charges was set for Tuesday.