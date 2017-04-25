Man arrested after threatening to ‘blow up’ trailer of RV park manager | RecordCourier.com

A Minden man was arrested Sunday for allegedly making a bomb threat.

Bruce A. Sobred, 55, threatened the manager of an RV park, saying he would "blow up his trailer" if an agreement to his living status wasn't resolved, according to court documents.

Allegedly Sobred later admitted to the threat, but said he didn't mean it.

His bail is set at $25,000.

A Gardnerville Ranchos man was arrested Friday on charges of theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Louvain G. Erwin, 37, is believed to have been part of a February vehicle theft that left a second perpetrator in the hospital.

Deputies in February responded to a report of a Yamaha Grizzly 600 all-terrain vehicle abandoned on Verde Way. The vehicle was not running and apparently had been towed to the site.

On the same day deputies also responded to 1120 Azul Way, where it was reported a man had a broken leg and a head injury. The injured man and Erwin allegedly worked together to take the Yamaha Grizzly.

According to court documents, the injured man's girlfriend reported that the injured man sustained a concussion and a blood clot in his brain.

Erwin's bail is set at $10,000.

A California man allegedly transporting marijuana through Douglas County was arrested Saturday on multiple charges.

Anthony C. Wilcher, 31, of Mountain Ranch, Calif., was pulled over on Highway 395 for traveling 37 mph in a 25 mph zone. A search of his license plate number showed a warrant out for his arrest and that his license was suspended on a failure to appear charge.

The deputy that pulled Wilcher over reported he noticed Wilcher's pant legs were covered in marijuana "shake" and that a pouch and a scale were allegedly between the driver's seat and door. Wilcher allegedly told the deputy he is a "marijuana courier and there could be up to 6 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle." Deputies reportedly found 12 ounces in a backpack, another 1-2 ounces in a glass jar and a loaded handgun beneath the driver's seat.

Wilcher is charged with being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm, speeding, driving with a suspended license and no insurance and possession of marijuana.

His bail is set at $13,500.