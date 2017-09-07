Loud radio results in rolling battery

A Gardnerville man was arrested Sunday when a fight about the radio volume turned physical.

The 35-year-old was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery after deputies responded to reports of a fight in a vehicle near the 900 block of Dresslerville Road. According to reports, the victim and suspect had gotten into a fight after the victim asked the suspect to turn down the radio and the suspect kept turning it back up. The man allegedly slapped the victim's hand away, pulled to the side of the road, punched the victim in the face and forced her out of the vehicle.

His bail was set at $3,000.

A Sacramento man was also arrested over a fight Sunday.

The 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of battery and disturbing the peace after deputies responded to the David Walley's Hot Springs and Resort for a fight at the bar. The victim stated that the bar told Meservo that he was cut off from any more alcohol when the suspect got violent and started screaming and trying to flip a table. When staff tried to intervene, Meservo punched them in the face. A preliminary blood test revealed a .199 percent blood alcohol level.

His bail was set at $3,640.

Two men were also arrested on suspicion of DUI on Sunday.

A 27-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of DUI, driving with revoked license, speeding and failure to appear after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Main River and Washoe People Way.

His bail was set at $6,040.

A 23-year-old Carson City resident was arrested on suspicion of DUI-second offense and no license plate light after deputies initiated a traffic stop near Johnson Lane.

His bail was set at $1,200.