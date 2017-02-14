Indian Hills man allegedly struck girlfriend, teenager | RecordCourier.com

An Indian Hills man was arrested Friday on charges of domestic battery and child abuse.

Shawn C. Cuilla, 42, was allegedly involved in a Thursday incident in which he struck his girlfriend and her teenage son in separate incidents.

According to court documents, Cuilla’s girlfriend let her 13 year-old son go play with a friend after school. Cuilla was not happy about that, and allegedly struck his girlfriend in the face and neck.

When the teenager returned home from playing, he found his mom sitting in her car crying. The teenager went into the house, where Cuilla allegedly hit him in the face twice — once with his elbow and once with his fist.

Cuilla then took his girlfriend’s car and left the property.

At the house the next day, Cuilla said he was going to California to kill himself because “he was not going back to prison again.”

He was arrested later that day.

He has three prior misdemeanors out of East Fork Justice Court.

His bail is set at $34,009.