Gardnerville woman arrested for a hit and run

A Gardnerville woman was arrested Sunday for a hit and run, driving with a suspended license and for an outside of Nevada warrant.

Jolene A. McGee, 58, was arrested after deputies responded to a traffic accident at 6:43 p.m. on US Highway 395 and Riverview Drive. According to reports, two vehicles were involved in the accident, but one vehicle, a Ford, left the location.

Deputies located McGee across the roadway from the Carson Valley Golf Course. She said she panicked at the scene and started to drive away. According to reports, McGee also had a suspended license and an outside of Nevada warrant. Deputies arrested McGee.

Her bail is set at $2,859.

A Gardnerville man was arrested Friday for domestic battery.

Clinton A. Neely, 33, was arrested after deputies responded to Carson Valley Medical Center on an assault report. Deputies met with the victim at 8:52 p.m. who said his partner, Neely had physically battered him multiple times that day.

According to reports, the victim said he and Neely were driving home from Arizona when Neely struck him with a closed fist. When they got back home, the victim said Neely kicked him and struck him on the head with a ceramic object. Neely also allegedly threw a lamp at the victim.

Reports said the victim had bruising, redness and swelling and dried blood on the back of his head. Neely was arrested later that night.

His bail is set at $3,003.