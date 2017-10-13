Gardnerville man gets jail time for battering an officer

A Gardnerville man was sentenced to 184 days in jail for the battery of an officer.

Daniel W. Henry, 30, was arrested in August for disturbing the peace, battery of an officer and resisting a public officer.

On Aug. 5, officers were dispatched to McDonald's in Minden on a report of an intoxicated male. According to reports, Henry was rolling around in the McDonald's parking lot. He was then located at the Sonic in Minden while attempting to flee from officers.

Officers chased Henry and one took him to the ground. According to reports, Henry and the officer got into a fight because he repeatedly resisted being handcuffed. Henry was also yelling profanities at the officer. Officers used a Taser on the upper back shoulder when he continued to resist.

Henry, who weighs around 300 pounds, continued to resist officers and injured one of them in the process.

Henry was sentenced to 184 days in jail and 184 in a residential treatment program, which he will enter immediately after serving his time. Henry also received credit for 41 days served and will get probation not to exceed three years.

A Texas woman admitted to a charge of child endangerment and was given drug court by Judge Tod Young on Tuesday.

Angela C. Starkey, 39, was arrested in August for DUI-third offense, two charges of child abuse, endangerment and neglect, failure to maintain lane and open container.

On Aug. 4 at 12:43 p.m. officers were dispatched to Highway and Gillman Avenue for reckless driving; a car was reported to be swerving and almost hit three cars. Officers pulled the car over in the Pizza Hut parking lot in Gardnerville. They made contact with Starkey, the driver, whose speech was slow and slurred, according to reports.

Starkey's children were in the car and when officers asked how they were doing, one child said it wasn't going well. The child then reached into Starkey's purse and pulled out a partially -consumed Fire Ball bottle. Starkey was arrested on scene and had a blood alcohol concentration of above 0.2.