Gardnerville man gets five years in prison | RecordCourier.com

A Gardnerville man was sentenced to prison Tuesday in Douglas County District Court for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Garret J. Hoffman, 43, had previously admitted to driving under the influence of a controlled substance with a prior category B felony conviction.

He was arrested June 1 after he failed to stop at an intersection on Centerville Lane. His blood alcohol level at the time was .286. He has at least three prior DUIs.

“I think we’re all a little disappointed to be here again with Garret,” attorney Kris Brown said.

Brown said Hoffman had told her that he began drinking when he was 12 years old.

Judge Tod Young sentenced him to 60 months in Nevada state prison. He must serve a minimum of 24 months before he is eligible for parole.

“You’re going to prison because of alcohol and you can’t even say alcohol is a problem for you,” Young told him. “You don’t get it. You still think it’s OK. You’re a danger.”

■ A warrant was issued for a Gardnerville woman who failed to appear for her arraignment.

Brown said she has been unable to contact her client, Jennifer A. Alexander.

Alexander, 35, has a long history of arrests for fraud and drug use. She was arrested in September after her parents noticed a credit card was missing after Alexander visited her children at their home. A further check showed Alexander had used the card to purchase nearly $1,000 in gift cards and cigarettes at the Grant Avenue Walmart.

■ A Gardnerville Ranchos man who successfully completed drug court will be allowed to move out of the state.

Matthew Goelz, 20, was arrested in November of 2015 after deputies allegedly saw him conducting a drug transaction with another man. They stopped Goelz after he failed to use a turn signal and they found 47 grams of marijuana and a safe with 8 grams of cocaine in his vehicle.

Goelz graduated from drug court last week, said his attorney, Maria Pence. He has a job lined up at Sonoma State University and plans to enroll at Santa Rosa Junior College.

“I’m not ready to cut you loose yet,” Young told Goelz. “Success means when you get up there and cocaine finds you, you turn your back on it. That’s why I’m not going to cut you loose.”

Goelz will return July 1 for a review hearing.

■ The sentencing of a South Lake Tahoe man who failed to appear in court in October was suspended.

Jarrett R. Liedlich, 31, will spend three years on probation rather than serve four years in the Nevada Department of Corrections, Young decided.

Liedlich has prior arrests for fraudulent use of a credit card, heroin and methamphetamine. He has six prior felony convictions.

Liedlich told Young he’s been clean for 11 months.

■ The sentencing of a Gardnerville man with about 20 previous misdemeanor charges is being delayed until the end of the month.

Matthew G. Ferris, 42, was arrested in September after Douglas County deputies recognized him as having a warrant out of Carson City.

When Douglas County deputies detained Ferris they allegedly found marijuana, 33 oxycodone pills, a glass smoking pipe and 3 grams of methamphetamine on him. In his backpack were syringes, marijuana resin and two empty bags with white residue.

Prosecutor Ric Casper said he wants more information about Ferris’ case in Carson City before recommending a sentence.

Young asked Ferris when the last time was he drank. Ferris said New Year’s Eve. Young then asked Ferris when the last time he did methamphetamine was, and Ferris said in September.

Young then ordered him to be tested and Ferris said he would likely fail.

“When I drank on New Year’s Eve, one thing leads to another,” he said.

Ferris was arrested and spent 48 hours in jail before being released so he can keep his job. He was ordered to be tested at least twice per week.

His sentencing is now set for Jan. 31.

■ The arraignment of a Placerville man accused of fraud was continued to next week.

Steve H. Pomi, 49, faces fraud charges in California and Nevada totaling as much as $170,000. Pomi allegedly wrote bad checks for items and then pawned them. Two items include chainsaws worth $2,000 from ASJ Small Engines in Gardnerville.