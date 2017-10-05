Gardnerville man arrested on DUI charge

A Gardnerville man was arrested Monday for driving under the influence and driving an unregistered motor vehicle.

At 8:49 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop at the Round Table on Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville, for an expired temporary registration tag. They contacted the driver who, according to reports smelled of alcohol, had watery eyes and lost his balance when he exited the car.

When officers asked the subject how much he had to drink that evening, he said he had two beers. He agreed to a standardized field sobriety test. According to reports, he showed impairment and was arrested. Officers collected a preliminary breath sample yeilding a .162 breath alcohol concentration.

His bail is set at $1,641.