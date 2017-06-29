Gardnerville man admits assaulting minor | RecordCourier.com

A Gardnerville man admitted Tuesday in Douglas County District Court that he had sex with a minor.

Frederick L. Clark, 54, admitted to statutory sexual seduction, a category B felony that carries a maximum penalty of 1-10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

According to court documents, Clark was arrested May 11 at a home on Jobs Peak Drive after a Douglas High School student told a teacher and the school's resource officer that Clark had assaulted her multiple times over a period of three years. The student also said Clark would fondle her during "wrestling" matches and would provide her with skimpy clothing and record her modeling it. The victim claims the abuse began in December 2014.

Clark admitted Tuesday to the charges under an Alford plea, with the state agreeing not to pursue other charges. Clark was initially charged with sexual assault, a category A felony, as well as solicitation and child abuse.

"This is a very serious charge," Judge Tod Young told Clark.

Clark is eligible for probation if he undergoes a psychosexual evaluation and is determined to not be at high risk of reoffending.

His sentencing is set for Sept. 19. He remains out on a bond.

A Minden man who pointed a gun at Douglas County Sheriff's deputies was ordered to spend 30 days in jail and perform community service.

Taylor F. Brockway, 27, was arrested Jan. 24 following a domestic dispute in which he pointed a gun at responding deputies. According to court documents, deputies responded to an incident involving a suicidal female and a male. Deputies announced their presence at the property, and when they were told to open the door, Brockway pointed a gun at them from about 15 feet away.

"My client had no intention of shooting officers," defense attorney Bill Cole said. "As soon as he saw they were officers he dropped the gun."

Brockway was intoxicated during the event and had an alcohol level of .124, Cole said. He did not specify if it was a blood or breath alcohol level.

Two of the three deputies involved in the incident testified in court Tuesday.

"He did comply with commands and that's probably why he wasn't shot," said Deputy Matthew Schlanger.

Brockway was sentenced to a year in jail and a $200 fine. The sentence is suspended, but he will spend 30 days in jail and perform 100 hours of community service. He is on probation for three years and must attend substance abuse counseling.

The deferred sentence of a Glenbrook man, who owes more than $130,000 in child support, may be revoked.

Jeffery E. Dingman is supposed to make payments of $1,812 per month. Douglas County Child Support Case Worker Sandra Doughty testified Tuesday that Dingman has made just two payments since 2017 — one for $1,550 and one for $1,750.

Prosecutor Eric Levin asked that Dingman's deferred sentence be revoked. Dingman, who chooses to represent himself, will return July 11 for action on the motion.

A South Lake Tahoe man who sold methamphetamine to deputies was arrested on a warrant and will be arraigned July 11.

Raymond R. Ocampo, 30, sold methamphetamine to deputies in Stateline in January 2016. Ocampo was arrested in April 2016 at Lakeside Inn Casino on a warrant, and had methamphetamine in his vehicle at the time. He will remain in custody until his sentencing.

A Gardnerville Ranchos man admitted he drove under the influence of alcohol with a prior felony conviction for the same offense.

William K. Tinlin, 68, was arrested in December after he was spotted swerving on Highway 395 north of Minden, almost striking several vehicles. When he was pulled over, Tinlin handed deputies his credit card instead of his license and had to hold onto the door to keep himself from falling out of the car. He had a blood alcohol level of .176.

Under a plea agreement Tinlin is facing 60 months in prison with parole eligibility after 24 months. The maximum fine otherwise is 180 months in prison.

Tinlin will wear an ankle monitor until his Aug. 29 sentencing.

A Stateline man admitted he drove under the influence of alcohol with a prior felony conviction for the same offense.

Scott O. Newman, 57, was arrested in September 2016 on Highway 395 near Riverview Drive in Gardnerville after he was spotted swerving and traveling 30 mph in a 55 mph zone. Newman admitted to deputies he had consumed five or six drinks at the Topaz Lodge before driving. His breath alcohol level was around .20.

Newman had prior felony DUI convictions in 2009 and 2013, both out of Carson City.

He was released on his own recognizance and will be supervised by the Department of Alternative Sentencing. His sentencing is set for Aug. 22.

An Arizona man who had previously denied he had captured images of another's private parts changed his plea and admitted guilt Tuesday.

Christopher Chavarin, 29, was arrested in August 2015 along with Adam R. Lawler, also of Arizona, after the two allegedly recorded a couple having sex in their hotel room. Chavarin and Lawler had both previously denied guilt and were set for a July 5 trial.

Chavarin is facing a maximum penalty of 364 days in jail and a $2,000 fine. He has no criminal history, according to prosecutor Ric Casper. His sentencing is set for Aug. 22.