Fraud cases possibly related | RecordCourier.com

Three fraud-related thefts reported on the same day may all be related.

A Gardnerville woman on Monday reported that several days before Christmas a suspicious couple was loitering in the driveway of her Apollo Avenue home. The woman went outside to confront them and the couple fled on food toward Elges Avenue. The woman then noticed her mail strewn on the ground and was unsure if any was missing.

Several days after Christmas the woman received a phone call stating that someone was trying to cash a $2,000 check against her credit card account at a Bank of America in Pasadena, Calif.

The woman also received a phone call from her sister, who reported that she had received several phone calls requesting personal information about the victim, including her maiden name.

The victim said she believes the people in her driveway were related to the attempted check cashing. She reported the couple as Hispanic, with the male approximately 20-30 years old and the female as having brown hair in a ponytail.

The other two thefts that were reported occurred just a tenth of a mile away, at 1357 and 1347 Elges Ave.