Four arrested on charges of child abuse, endangerment and neglect

Four adults were arrested Sunday on child abuse, endangerment and neglect cases when deputies found their home filled with marijuana and drug paraphernalia with children ages 3-16 present.

Shane J. Wilson, 29, Wendy W. Hicks, 46, Felicia M. Eattock, 30, and Eric J. Matthews were arrested after deputies obtained a warrant to enter a residence in the 3400 block of Tourmaline Drive in Indian Hills.

A victim's father went looking for his 14-year-old daughter at the home. There, he contacted Hicks who told him his daughter was on the porch. On the porch, he found his daughter passed out. He rushed her to the hospital. According to reports, she regained consciousness in the car and told her father she had overdosed on "dabs," a high dosage of THC.

Deputies later entered the home on a search warrant. They found marijuana being used in the presence of a 3-year-old and drug paraphernalia throughout the house. Deputies arrested Wilson for the failure to supervise the 14-year-old victim who overdosed. Hicks, the owner of the home, was also arrested on suspicion of failure to supervise the minors. Their bails are set at $25,003 each.

During the deputies' search, they located a purse where they found 7.6 grams of methamphetamine and a 9 mm Smith and Wesson firearm. The firearm had a loaded magazine, but no round in the chamber. The purse belonged to Eattock who was arrested on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and child abuse, endangerment and neglect. Her bail is set at $55,009.

Eric J. Matthews, a Carson City man, who also was arrested on suspicion of child abuse, endangerment and neglect. Reports said there was marijuana paraphernalia very close to where a 3-year-old child was sleeping.

Prior to the child abuse incident, Matthews was arrested in July on two charges of possession of a controlled substance, three charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to obey a traffic control device, no license place light, window tint violation.

His bail was set at $25,003.

Two individuals were arrested during a traffic stop on Saturday at Highway 395 and Bell Street in Gardnerville.

Jay G. Weigel, 33, from Reno was arrested for driving with suspended insurance, driving with a suspended license, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no insurance. Chastity R. Valencia, 25, from Carson City was arrested on suspicion of child abuse, endangerment and neglect.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop at 12:33 a.m. on a car with suspended registration. Upon contacting the driver, officers saw two glass pipes with burnt residue on the passenger's seat.

Deputies removed a small child from the backseat of the car, where Valencia was sitting.

According to reports there were used glass pipes, tin foil with heroin, plastic bags of methamphetamine, spoons and hypodermic needles.

Valencia's bail was set at $25,003. Weigel's bail was set at $12,264.

A Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a residence with attempted forcible entry and home invasion.

Wesley E. Seamons, 40, broke into his brother's home after his brother had threatened to beat up his adult son, according to reports.

At 10:20 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a brandished gun at a residence in the 900 block of Centerville Lane in Gardnerville. They made contact with the victim who said Seamons showed up at his house and started banging on his door. He said Seamons started kicking the door, breaking some of the boards that allowed him to crawl inside the residence.

The victim told deputies he grabbed his machete because he felt threatened. Seamons then grabbed a gun out of his car and said he would kill his brother if he ever threatened his family. The victim told deputies that he feared for his life.

Seamon's bail is set at $75,009.