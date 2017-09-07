Dayton man admits being burglary lookout

One of the men involved in a rash of residential burglaries in Western Nevada pleaded guilty in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday.

Farron R. Cook, 27, of Dayton, pleaded guilty to one charge of felony attempted burglary for acting as the lookout in a number of burglaries in Douglas County, Carson City and Washoe County.

The burglaries all occurred around December 2016 and January 2017, with the three occurring in Douglas on Jan. 19 and Jan. 24. On Jan. 19, Douglas County deputies responded to reports of missing jewelry, estimated at more than $5,000, near the 1100 block of White Oak Loop. It was determined the garage door was opened using a credit card. On Jan. 24, deputies responded to reports of a burglary near the 2500 block of Fremont Avenue where the back door had been kicked in but nothing was taken. They also responded to the 1200 block of Melbourne Way where a safe had been stolen.

It was discovered the Cook had been pawning the jewelry at a shop in Reno. He and his accomplice, Cody Jeffcoat, were arrested Jan. 25 by Carson City Sheriff's Detectives, SET and Douglas County deputies in Douglas. Cook was taken to the Carson City jail.

In court Tuesday, Cook pleaded guilty to one charge of attempted burglary for his involvement. He told the judge that he acted as the lookout.

The prosecution and defense recommended a suspended sentence, however Judge Tod Young told them he doesn't usually give probation to burglars.

His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 17.