Carson City man admits to felony assault with a deadly weapon

A Carson City man admitted in District Judge Tod Young's court to felony assault with a deadly weapon.

Michael D. Spears, 60, was arrested after he had been violent with his wife. According to reports, Spears pinned the victim down on a couch by the neck and held a pillow over her face. He then allegedly took a knife and held it to her throat. According to reports the victim said Spears threatened to kill her and burn her house down. Spears faces up to 72 months in prison.

"There is every chance in the world that you are going to be sent to prison for this," Young said.

Young later denied Spears's request for bail saying, "I don't think you can hold a knife to someone's neck, put a pillow over her face and get out of jail on your own recognizance."

Deputies responded to the domestic battery call at 6:24 p.m. April 3 in the 700 block of Pawnee Street. They met with the victim who told them about the altercation, and said she wanted to press charges against her husband. Spears was arrested on April 4. He will be sentenced on Jan. 2.

An Alpine County woman admitted to the charge of battery by a prisoner on Tuesday, a change to her original plea.

Tashina C. Lundy, 22, was arrested in February for elder abuse and simple battery after she attacked several women at a Minden restaurant. While in custody, in March, Lundy resisted an officer's attempt to move her to an isolation cell by punching him in the face. She then pushed his right shoulder and chest, knocking him backward toward the ground. The officer then pulled out his taser and ordered Lundy to the ground and detained her.

In March, Lundy attempted to fire her defense attorney, Kristine Brown, saying, "I want to represent myself because she and I don't get along. I'd rather just do my time in prison than sit here and be antagonized." During the court proceedings, Lundy insulted and swore at Young. On Tuesday, Lundy apologized to Young, who accepted her apology and said there were no hard feelings between them. Young said he was glad to see Lundy looking happy and feeling better since he last saw her in court.

Lundy could face up to 60 months in prison, however her guilty plea recommends she be granted probation and enter a mental health treatment program.

Another Alpine woman pled guilty in court, admitting to a charge of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or forgery.

Crystal G. Cruz, 34, was arrested June 30 after deputes responded to a call from the Walmart pharmacy regarding a fraud report.

The pharmacy manager said at 12:34 p.m., Cruz came in with a prescription written for Sambo Cruz, a dog, for 10 milligrams of Norco, also known as hydrocodone. The manager told deputies hydrocodone is not used for dogs and is known to be fatal to them.

According to reports, the manager said Cruz came back for the prescription about an hour later. The manager informed Cruz he had called the owner of Animal Medical Services who claimed the prescription was fraudulent. Deputies obtained DVD footage of Cruz's interaction at the Walmart pharmacy.

Officers later made contact with Cruz and arrested her. She is facing a maximum of 60 months in prison.

A South Lake Tahoe woman, set for sentencing Dec. 5, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for testing and admitted to a number of violations in court.

Brandi L. Day, 42, was arrested last month on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia. She admitted to using methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana while out on bail, she also failed to report for testing.

On Sept. 10, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with suspended registration on Highway 50. After officers made contact with the driver and passenger, Day, they noticed both had track marks on their arms. Both admitted to using heroin at around 6 a.m. and to being frequent methamphetamine and heroin users. In a search of the car, officers found a hypodermic needle and small plastic bags with residue of methamphetamine belonging to Day.

Day's bail was revoked for her violations and she will be kept in custody until her sentencing date on Dec. 5.