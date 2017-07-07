Busy 4th of July for police, first responders | RecordCourier.com

At least one person died after falling from a kayak into Lake Tahoe without a life jacket, and a young man is still in serious condition after being rescued from the lake during what was a busy July Fourth holiday for police and first responders.

Early in the day, 20-year-old Matheus Silva, a midfielder for the San Jose Earthquakes soccer team who was on loan with the Earthquakes' United Soccer League affiliate Reno 1868 FC, had to be pulled out of the water while swimming in Zephyr Cove.

Life-saving resuscitation measures were performed at the scene and he was transferred to Barton Memorial Hospital before being airlifted to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, according to a statement from the Earthquakes.

He was is in critical but stable condition later that day. Reno 1868 FC spokesperson Aldo Amato told the Tribune Thursday that Silva has since been downgraded to serious condition — an improvement and news welcomed by the team.

A representative from the San Jose Earthquakes was in Reno Thursday, Amato added.

On the California side of Lake Tahoe, a man who was not wearing a life jacket died after falling from a kayak into the lake near Tahoe Keys, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue stated.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old William Weaver of Citrus Heights in Sacramemto news reports.

The incident led the South Lake Tahoe Police Department to issue the following reminder:

"Please wear your life vest when participating in water activities. Tahoe is a very cold lake and weather conditions change in an instant. It's more closely related to being on the ocean then a fresh water lake. … Paddle boarders, kayakers are required by law to have a Coast Guard approved life jacket with them. You will be cited if our marine officers catch you out there without one."

A fatal car crash claimed two Carson City residents and closed Kingsbury Grade on the Carson Valley side for nearly four hours starting around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Four people were booked into custody on the Fourth of July at Lake Tahoe, according to Douglas County Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith.

Smith said there were 18 people booked during the long holiday at Lake Tahoe, starting June 30. Authorities in Carson Valley booked 19 people.

Douglas County and Nevada Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred July 1 in Johnson Lane.

Douglas deputies contacted the Nevada Division of Wildlife after a bear joined the festivities at Nevada Beach on July 4. The bear is suspected of breaking into a Subaru.