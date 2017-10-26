Bridgeport man arrested at Topaz Lodge

A Bridgeport man was arrested on charges of trespassing and resisting a public officer at Topaz Lodge on Monday.

At 10:31 p.m., officers responded to a call to Topaz Lodge in reference to a subject not leaving the property. Upon arrival, deputies met with the reporting party who said the man was highly intoxicated. The reporting party told the man he would not be served. Later that evening, the reporting party saw the man with a bottle of vodka. The reporting party advised the man that he should leave, instead, the man put up his fists and threatened to fight. The reporting party requested the man be arrested for trespassing.

According to reports, as deputies were placing the man in handcuffs, he refused. After offices gained the upper hand, he attempted to pull his hands away and continued to resist officers.

His bail is set at $838.