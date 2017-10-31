Battery jury trial vacated

The trial of a Red Bluff woman was set to start on Monday afternoon, but instead Deana J. Beeman, 42, entered a guilty plea and the jury trial was vacated.

Beeman entered a plea of guilty to attempted battery with a deadly weapon. She was arrested following an incident at MontBleu Casino in Stateline.

According to reports a man, who had two stab wounds near his navel contacted security at the casino claiming his girlfriend had stabbed him in their hotel room.

Officers made contact with Beeman who told them she had been drinking and she didn't remember what happened. She said, "Gary is a good guy. If Gary says I hurt him, then I hurt him."

According to reports Beeman had blood on her and claimed her knife had been missing from her purse.

Beeman's trial was set to go four and a half days, but instead she faces a maximum sentence of 5 years in prison after admitting to the stabbing.

Tina Russom, representing the State of Nevada, asked Judge Thomas Gregory to put Beeman back into custody since she has a number of previous DUI convictions and suspended sentencing violations for drug use. Russom said Beeman has expressed suicidal ideologies and her criminal record shows she is a "flight risk."

Derrick Lopez, representing Beeman said she has family support and has been doing counselling in order to cope with her addiction and therefore needs to be out of custody. Gregory agreed and left Beeman on bail.