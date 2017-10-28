Assault trial to begin Monday

Jury selection starts Monday in the trial of a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend in a Stateline hotel room.

Deana J. Beeman, 42, is denying an assault charge in connection with the February incident at the MontBleu Hotel and Casino.

District Judge Tom Gregory will preside over the four and a half day trial, with attorney Derrick Lopez representing Beeman and Tina Russom prosecuting.

Beeman plead not guilty in her arraignment hearing on June 5. According to court documents, Beeman told deputies on scene that she did not remember stabbing the victim.

According to reports, a man covered in blood called for help near the concierge desk at MontBleu. He said his girlfriend stabbed him upstairs in their room. The man had two stab wounds in his stomach near his navel. He was transported to the emergency room.

Officers made contact with Beeman inside the hotel room where she told them she and the victim had both been drinking and she didn't remember what had happened. According to reports Beeman told officers, "Gary is a good guy. If Gary says I hurt him, then I hurt him." Beeman had blood on her and while she was talking to deputies she noticed her knife was missing from her purse, where she said she carries it at all times.

During the pre-trial conference, neither attorney objected to photographs being taken of Beeman or using crime-scene evidence photographs. Lopez did not oppose jury questioning, however Russom expressed concern with jury questions in some cases. Gregory said the court would decide at the time of the trial whether to allow jury questions.

During the trial, the jury will hear from expert witnesses on the measurements, purposes, classification and use of the knife used in the stabbing. They will also hear from the victim, deputies and MontBleu security.

Prior to her arrest for the stabbing charge, Beeman has some driving under the influence convictions in 2010 and 2013. She also had a failure to appear and obstructing a peace officer prior the DUI convictions. On Oct. 2 this year, Beeman admitted to three alternative sentencing violations. Beeman had not provided a proper sample for her drug test and she had used methamphetamine and cocaine. Beeman assured the judge that she would be clean up to and during the time of the trial and that she had been going to counselling.

The trial is set to begin Monday at 1:30 p.m. and will continue Tuesday at 9 a.m. and for the next few days.