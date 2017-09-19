Argument over movie results in battery arrest

A Gardnerville man was arrested after hitting two victims over a movie.

David R. Bratcher, 29, was arrested Friday after deputies responded to reports of a domestic dispute near the 1300 block of Cahi Circle.

Reports said that Bratcher was in a vehicle with the two victims when they started arguing about a movie they had all seen. Reports stated that Bratcher then jumped into the front seat and hit the two victims multiple times with his fists.

When the three arrived back at the Cahi Circle residence, Bratcher got out of the vehicle and walked over to the neighbor's residence where he went inside. The neighbor told police that she didn't want Bratcher in her home and didn't feel safe with him there.

Bratcher was arrested on suspicion of two counts of domestic battery and trespassing.

His bail was set at $6,200.

Recommended Stories For You

A retired Douglas County Sheriff's deputy was also arrested Friday on charges of DUI.

Ronald G. Valdespino, 45, of Gardnerville, was arrested at 7:20 p.m., after deputies responded to reports of a reckless driver on Highway 395. The reporting party called deputies stating he had followed the vehicle into Carson City then back down into Gardnerville and that the car had almost collided with several vehicles, nearly causing multiple accidents, reports said.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop near State Route 8 and Mottsville Lane. According to reports, when he was stopped, he told the deputies "…you got me!" Valdespino refused to take the Field Sobriety Tests and a Breathalyzer saying he knew he was over the limit.

Valdespino was arrested on suspicion of DUI, driving while license revoked and an outside warrant. His blood alcohol level was a .185 and .189 when taken at the jail.

Valdespino was a deputy with Douglas County for nearly 12 years before resigning in September 2013.

His bail was set at $3,100.