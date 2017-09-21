2 arrested for DUI

Two men were arrested on suspicion of DUI charges.

A 59-year-old Gardnerville man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and failure to maintain a lane after deputies responded to reports of a reckless driver at Highway 395 and Topsy Lane 9:10 p.m. Monday.

Deputies located him at Highway 395 and Muller Lane a short time later where he was arrested. He had a blood alcohol level of .267.

His bail was set at $1,640.

A 61-year-old Carson City man was arrested on suspicion of DUI after deputies responded to reports of a crash near the 1100 block of Airport Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found him pinned inside his truck but unharmed.

He was taken to be medically cleared before being booked into the jail.

His bail was set at $1,500.