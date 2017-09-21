Coziahr sets tone for Douglas girls in win

Kari Coziahr rallied past Amy Gao in a pivotal first-round set that put the Douglas High girls tennis team on track to its 12-6 Northern 4A conference victory against Damonte Ranch on Tuesday in Reno.

Douglas improved its conference record to 5-3 and remained alive in its bid to host a first-round match in the region tournament starting on Oct. 3. Damonte Ranch dropped to 3-5 in conference play.

Coziahr prevailed by a 7-5 score to secure her first career win over Gao in a meeting of seniors who are two of the North's top singles players. Coziahr was 2-0 during her two sets on the day and improved her overall season record to 13-5. Gao, a quarterfinalist at the 2016 region tournament, is 13-2 this season (79-16 for her career).

"It was a fabulous win for Kari," Douglas coach Dan Hannah said. "Kari had never beaten Amy before and she was on her heels to start with. She lost her first service and came over and I told her, 'You've just got to fight through it.' And she walked back out, fought back and held her own."

Coziahr broke service on Gao twice, tying the score at 5-5 and then surging ahead to close out the duel.

Her win gave the Tigers a 6-0 lead at the end of the first round. The Tigers extended their lead to 10-2 at the end of two rounds.

The all-senior doubles team of Kelsey Carlson and Shelby Casaus continued their successful season by going 2-0. Their season record in conference play now stands at 18-1.

The other starting doubles teams of Haley Doughty-Natalie Alexander and Maureen Brennan-Amanda Shaffer were also 2-0 during the match, helping the Tigers take a 10-2 lead after two rounds.

Douglas picked up additional points from its doubles teams of Jessica Ochoa-Angelica Canas, 6-2, and Avalon Montanucci-Sandra Cubillo, 7-6 (7-5 tie-breaker).

Nikki Alexander and Lauren Wilsey were both 1-1 in their singles sets.

Every eligible Douglas player participated in the match, Hannah added.

Douglas hosts second-place Galena Tuesday starting at 3 p.m. on the Lampe Park courts. The Tigers currently share fifth-place in the conference standings.