Cool off this summer | RecordCourier.com

Northern Nevada Pond Club's annual tour.

Here is your once-a-year opportunity to experience the beauty and serenity of some of the area's loveliest ponds. You'll discover how ponds can integrate into any landscape and share ideas on construction and water gardening. Self-guided tours are from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in Carson City and noon-4 p.m. in Douglas County on July 15. Tickets include maps and addresses and are on sale at Greenhouse Garden Center, Curry St., Carson City; and Valley Garden Center, Highway 395, Gardnerville. Tickets, $10 each or $15 for two. Questions? Call Sharon at 267-0336.

Town hall meeting with Douglas County Commissioner Dave Nelson

The town hall will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday, at Fire Station No, 7, 941 Mitch Drive, Gardnerville. Here is your chance to let Commissioner Nelson know what is important to you. Hear what is happening in Douglas County, ask questions and the commissioner and let him how he can better serve you. Call 267-6744 for more info.

Chautauqua of Will Rogers by Doug Watson at Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park

Doug Watson, a retired college English teacher and inductee of the Oklahoma Higher Education Hall of Fame portrays legendary humorist "Will Rogers" at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12. Rogers was born part-Cherokee on his father's ranch in Indian Territory in 1879 and traveled the world as a young man. He was not only a cowboy but a star of stage and screen, newspaper columnist, radio commentator and a kindly critic of Congress and society. He knew presidents, sports heroes, and businessmen, and was beloved by the "big common majority" of Americans. Rogers was widely considered the country's leading citizen of the 1920s and '30s. Dangberg Historic Park archives include letters and newspaper articles relating to Fred Dangberg Jr. and Will Rogers' relationship during the filming of Rogers' movie "Lightnin" in 1930. Admission is $5 for adults and free for 16 and younger and members. The park is located at 1450 Hwy 88, a quarter mile north of the Carson Valley Veterinary Hospital. This is an outdoor event, and visitors should bring their own seating. Dogs are not permitted at this event. For more information, visit dangberghomeranch.org.

Annual Rummage Sale

Time to gear up for one of the biggest rummage sales in Douglas County. St. Gall Catholic Church is accepting donations for its annual rummage sale this week and volunteers are needed to make the annual sale a success. You may begin dropping off your useful household items, toys, clothing and everything — they might even accept a "kitchen sink." Bring donations to St. Gall Catholic Church, 1343 Centerville Lane., Gardnerville and drop off behind the Pastoral Center. For large item pick up, or questions, call the church at 782-2852. The Rummage Sale is the first weekend of August, from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com.