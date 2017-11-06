Commerce tax opponents gather Nov. 13

Nevada Controller Ron Knecht will be speaking in Minden on Nov. 13 on the Referendum to Repeal the Commerce Tax.

The Douglas County Repeal the Commerce Tax Committee is sponsoring the presentation 6 p.m. at the Carson Valley Inn.

"This is a gussied up version of the Margins Tax that the Douglas County voters turned down by over 87% in the 2014 election," organizers said. "Nevada business owners pay the Commerce Tax but the tax is passed on in lower wages and lost jobs for employees and higher prices to consumers and customers. This tax (currently on businesses with total sales over $4 million) is on yearly sales, so companies that operate at a financial loss still have to pay the tax."

Last year "even if the Commerce Tax never existed, statewide revenues would have still increased 3.3 percent year over year — nearly $200 million in added revenue" said Daniel Honchariw of the Nevada Policy Research Institute. He went on to add. "This means that — contrary to the governor's fearmongering — there will be no need for cuts to education, or anything else for that matter, if Nevadans vote to repeal the Commerce Tax next year."

Over the next few months, volunteers will be coming to Douglas County neighborhoods to gather signatures on the petition. The purpose is to place the Repeal the Commerce Tax on the November 2018 ballot and let the voters decide. For more information or to circulate a petition, call 775-430-4818.