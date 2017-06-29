Come and learn about Young at Heart on July 8 | RecordCourier.com

Young at Heart is hosting its annual barbecue 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 8 at the Douglas County Senior Center, located at 1329 Waterloo Lane in Gardnerville. YAH is a nonprofit fundraising arm of the Douglas County Senior Center and a sponsor of programs for seniors. There will be games, prizes, a 50/50 drawing, hot dogs, burgers and more. Cost is $5 per person, and free to Young at Heart (YAH) members and anyone over the age of 60.

Founded in 1974, YAH began as a social activity group for people over 50. Meetings were held at the public library until the group purchased a yellow caboose from the Chamber of Commerce. YAH then saved for and was able to build the old senior center, which only held about 150 people.

With the completion of the new senior and community center a few years ago the group is now able to accommodate as many as 350 people.

Young at Heart's mission statement is to "provide, promote and facilitate activities benefiting seniors in Douglas County."

Provide is the operative word here, as they served over 38,000 bowls of hot soup in 2016. An average of 200 seniors per day enjoy hot meals Monday through Friday, year-round except for Christmas Day. The charge for those under 60 is $7, and a minimal donation is requested of seniors. Meals include all-you-can-eat hot soup, followed by lunch served at noon.

For some diners, this may be the first, or only, hot meal of the day. The program is funded by a county grant, the Sertoma Crab Dinner proceeds, donations made by community members and YAH's fundraising efforts.

Approximately 600 seniors comprise the group's membership. Annual dues are $5 and include an ice cream social and bingo, Christmas luncheon and a family BBQ or breakfast.

The group's annual fundraising events include a dinner and comedy show in March, trunk sale events in April and September and several holiday celebrations. YAH coordinates a holiday craft fair, supports Big Mama's Show and Shine for Meals on Wheels and provides holiday gift bags for home bound seniors.

Meetings are on the second Monday of each month at 9:30 a.m. at the center and are open to the public. All donation and fundraising monies go to make sure the hot soup program is funded, then to offer free activities for seniors, and to help meet the center's equipment and other wish list needs. Since the new center's opening, YAH provided funding for improvements including a commercial kitchen, a stage and two vehicles for the Homemaker program.

The center's gift shop offers items from over 120 local artists; YAH receives 15% of each sale. The all-volunteer staff's commitment statement is "seniors helping seniors." Visit youngatheartcarsonvalleynv.org if you are interested in helping support this worthwhile effort in any way or call 364-4734.

