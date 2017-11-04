Clerk-treasurer will seek first full term

Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis has announced she will seek re-election in 2018.

Lewis, 46, was appointed in 2015 and elected in 2016 for the first time. If successful, this will be her first four-year term.

"I look forward to many more rewarding years serving our citizens as I continue to seek efficiencies in the clerk-treasurer's office," she said.

The clerk-treasurer's office performs many functions for the county, including: collecting property and room taxes, investing the county's funds, conducting elections, maintaining voter registration, issuing marriage licenses, keeping minutes of the board of county commissioner meetings, contracting with the state to perform vehicle registration and renewal services, accepting Passport applications, and processing outdoor festival permits, fictitious firm name filing and animal licenses.

Among the offices' achievements are updating the marriage license software allowing for online completion of the application, conducting annual sales of delinquent property and conducting the 2016 elections.

Kathy currently maintains her Certified Public Accounting License, which she obtained in 1999.

She graduated from Weber State University with a bachelor's of science in accounting and master's in professional accounting. She also collaborates with the other county treasurers and clerks in Nevada through the state organizations on many issues affecting local government.

Kathy and her husband Daryle have made Douglas County their home for the past 20 years and have raised their three children in the county.

Anyone interested in the election process, including important dates for the 2018 election, may visit to http://www.govotedouglas.com. For more about the clerk-treasurer's office, visit https://cltr.douglasnv.us.

Contact Lewis at 775-781-2082 or votekathylewis@gmail.com.