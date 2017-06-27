Children ‘nail’ summer reading | RecordCourier.com

The clatter of hammer and nails echoed through the Douglas County Library meeting room Friday as children participated in the library's "Build a Better World" summer reading program with representatives from Home Depot.

"We try to reach out when we can and partner and build relationships with the community," said Home Depot Supervisor Inez Delia, who was helping lead more than a dozen children in building projects.

Delia showed children how to make a helicopter, a white board and a Tic-Tac-Toe game using wood, nails, a hammer, paint and illustrated, simple instructions.

Eight-year-old Katherine Crouch made a Tic-Tac-Toe game to take home to play with her grandma.

"It's pretty easy and fun," said Kathrine as she carefully placed Xs and Os on her board game. "Isn't it pretty!"

The workshop was the first activity Katherine has participated in since moving to Gardnerville two weeks ago from Fresno Calif., said Katherine's mom, Ashley Crouch.

"It's really nice here and it feels a lot safer to go out and participate in these kind of things," said Crouch.

Five-year-old Emily Ely couldn't wait to paint her white board pink, blue and green. On the other side of the room, Sherry Sellars was helping her five-year-old son, Jasper, build a helicopter.

Youth Services Librarian Kira Frederick said the "Build a Better World" summer reading program encourages children to continue reading during summer vacation while inspiring a greener, safer and a more thoughtful place for everyone.

"I hope they gain confidence and an interest in new things," said Frederick. "It's great to see girls here too and women teaching the class. I hope that shows the kids that anyone can do anything they set their minds to."

The Douglas County Library's "Build a Better World" summer reading program continues through July 31. Children and teens who participate will earn prizes while they maintain and build their reading skills. The program is for children ages 0-11 and teens ages 12-17 at both the Minden and the Zephyr Cove branches. For information and to register visit douglascountynv.gov.

Upcoming at the Library:

READing Paws. A READing Paws therapy dog will be available at the Minden Library 10:30 a.m.- noon Thursdays. Reading with animals can help children feel calm, gain confidence, and become strong readers.

Storytime at Dangberg. The Douglas County Public Library presents Storytime 11 a.m.- noon Thursday at Dangberg Home Ranch Historic Park. Children of all ages are invited. Enjoy stories and a craft in the beautiful historic setting.

Family Movie. The library will show "The Wild Life" 2 p.m. Saturday in the library meeting room. Movies are shown every Saturday.

Toddler Storytime. Toddler Storytime will continue 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays through July 25 at the Minden Library. Felt board stories, songs and musical instruments are included. For children ages three and younger.

Lego Build. The Minden Library will be hosting a Lego Build 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays through July 25. Listen to a story and recreate it using Lego bricks.

Wildlife show. The Douglas County Public Library is providing a wildlife show 6-7 p.m. July 12 at the CVIC Hall, Minden. Children of all ages will meet amazing, live animals presented by Conservation Ambassadors, Inc. These wildlife shows are free, and seating is available on a first come, first serve basis.

The Minden Library is located at 1625 Library Lane. The Zephyr Cove Library is located at 233 Warrior Way. Connect with the Douglas County Public Library on Facebook and Twitter, douglas.lib.nv.us, or call 782-9841.