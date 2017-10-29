Change in the weather coming with November

There's a chance of an atmospheric creek arriving next weekend and bringing some moisture to Western Nevada.

National Weather Service forecasters have issued a statement warning that a winter storm is possible next week.

Gusty winds, rain and snow could arrive starting Friday afternoon, with snow affecting travel over the Sierra on Saturday and Sunday.

Snow levels could drop below 5,500 feet next weekend with snow accumulating in places, though early models show the cold air is lagging behind most of the moisture, which will limit snow totals to higher elevations in the Sierra.

Forecasters are advising people complete their winterizing projects this week while the weather holds through mid-week.

With .19 inches, less than a third of the average precipitation falling in Minden during October, the water year is off to a shaky start.

The water year runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.

However, last winter's storms puts 2017 in the lead for most precipitation in the Douglas County seat, where records have been kept since 1906.

According to the National Weather Service, 16.4 inches have fallen in Minden this year, nearly three times the average for the end of October.

That's less than 3 inches off the record for a calendar year, which was set in 1909.

Last winter's precipitation came in part from 45 atmospheric rivers that made landfall on the West Coast over five months between October and March, according to researchers at the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego.

Two of three extreme atmospheric rivers struck the California coast just north of San Francisco on Jan. 8 and Feb. 7, both of which resulted in serious flooding in Carson Valley and the closure of Cradlebaugh Bridge.

The first atmospheric river of 2017 resulted in 2.53 inches of precipitation falling in Minden over the next three days. The second extreme event resulted in 1.62 inches of moisture falling in Minden.