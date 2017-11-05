Campaign season begins in Douglas

Office-seekers are rolling out their campaign announcements in preparation for next year's election season.

Douglas County, birthplace of Nevada politics, had the highest turnout in the state in the 2016 general election.

Without the drama of a close presidential race, the 2018 election probably won't see last year's turnout of 93.49 percent, the state's highest.

But all of the state and county's constitutional officers are up for election in 2018, with the race for Gov. Brian Sandoval's seat already heating up with primaries on both sides.

So far, candidates have announced for the county positions of sheriff, assessor, clerk-treasurer, district attorney and recorder. County constitutional officers are not subject to term limits.

Two Douglas County commissioner seats are up for election next year. Commissioner Nancy McDermid becomes the first woman and the third person to term-limit out as a commissioner. Commissioner Steve Thaler also is up for election next year.

Also up for election in 2018 is East Fork and Tahoe Township Constable Paul Gilbert. Gilbert was first elected East Fork Constable in 1982, making him Douglas County's longest serving elected official.

Both East Fork and Tahoe Township justices of the peace also are up for election with filing starting Jan. 2.

Filing for nonjudicial office is March 5-16. Independent candidates have from the beginning to the year until June, but must file their intention to run with the Clerk's office before starting to gather signatures for office.

Because of the county's substantial Republican majority, partisan elections will essentially be decided in the June primary.

According to the Clerk-Treasurer's Office, there are 36,577 registered active and inactive voters in Douglas County, up from 35,815 in January. Of those 19,334 are Republicans, 8,599 are Democrats and 6,195 are nonpartisan.

In addition to countywide races, there are a score of elected boards for Douglas County's towns and taxing districts with as many as 60 seats up for election.