Where’s the beef? Jerky shop closing | RecordCourier.com

Tahoe Tony’s Jammin’ Jerky is closing its doors at the end of the month, but the Minden-based business will continue to do custom orders.

“We’ve done custom orders since day one,” said owner Tony Pearl. “We started at the house, we’ll continue at the house.”

Pearl, 58, a former EMT firefighter and handyman, started making homemade sausage and jerky after he retired. He and his wife, Brooke Luckey, opened Tahoe Tony’s in 2014.

Using beef from Bently Ranch, the company has dried 5 and a half tons of beef over the past two and a half years, Pearl said.

“That’s why when I drive down the highway they (cows) give me dirty looks,” he joked.

Making jerky is a three-day process, Pearl said. It includes slicing and marinating, dehydrating and packaging. On average he processed about 100 pounds of beef at a time.

The businesses’ dehydrators are being sold to a company in Atlanta and Bently Ranch is buying rest of the equipment, he said.

Pearl said there isn’t a firm date for the last day the business will be open, but he estimates it will be around the 25th.

“I’m gonna miss it. I really am,” he said. “We have a very loyal fan base.”

Pearl said he will continue to do custom orders for hunters. He has processed meat including antelope, boar, salmon, venison and alligator.

Pearl can be contacted through the company’s Facebook page or at 720-8591.

Pearl and Luckey are shuttering the business so they can help care for their aging parents, he said.