Valley man receives state tourism award | RecordCourier.com

Carson Valley Inn Director of Sales Bill Henderson was recognized by the state on Thursday with one of six VolunTourism awards.

The Nevada Division of Tourism honored members of the state's rural tourism industry at the VolunTourism Awards Dinner at the state's annual Rural Roundup conference Thursday in Elko.

"Tourism is a significant component of rural Nevada economies," Claudia Vecchio, Nevada Department of Tourism and Cultural Affairs director, said. "It is a $2.3 billion industry that continues to grow thanks to the efforts of the tourism professionals in rural Nevada. It is our pleasure to recognize those efforts with this year's VolunTourism awards."

Visitation to rural Nevada — all counties except Clark and Washoe — was 5.23 million in 2016, up about 7.9 percent from 2015.

"Henderson has been a passionate participant with the Reno-Tahoe Territory for more than 30 years," officials said. "He serves on the territory's board of directors and is generous with his time and expertise in all areas of tourism sales and marketing. He is a strategic thinker and brings a wealth of institutional knowledge to the territory. With style, grace and diplomacy, Bill represents the quintessential professional: always an advocate for what will improve his community, including the property for which he works, the county in which he lives, and the state he promotes."

Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority Deputy Director Sue Barton received the Larry J. Friedman Industry Partner of the Year.

"At the LTVA, Sue demonstrates superior marketing and event-planning skills, but her dedication to the tourism industry is most evident in her involvement with Reno-Tahoe Territory," officials said. "As territory chairwoman, she regularly promotes the region at trade shows and on TravelNevada-sponsored sales missions. She has proven an invaluable partner on TravelNevada familiarization tours, helping to raise awareness of Nevada tourism among media and within the travel industry."