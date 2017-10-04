Tahoe Beach Club racks up $85 million in sales

Owners are claiming sales of homes at Tahoe Beach Club have hit more than $85 million during its first summer.

Homebuyers, mostly from the Bay Area, Southern California, Texas and New York, have secured 39 of 46 available Phase One contracts at the luxury condominium homes on the southeast shore of Lake Tahoe in Nevada. The initial stage of the project includes two- to five-bedroom residences from 1,100-4,000 square feet, priced from $1 to $5 million, scheduled for completion in summer 2018.

"The appeal of Nevada lakefront, the state's favorable tax implications, environmentally-conscious construction, combined with the diminishing opportunity for a highly desirable and active lakefront lifestyle are paramount in buyers' rationale," said Greg Traxler, vice president sales and marketing. "We're also seeing area residents downsizing from 5,000-6,000-square-foot homes to the more manageable options here at Tahoe Beach Club."

The next available residences of Phase Two will be released for reservations by November 2017 and under construction by spring 2018.

When completed, Tahoe Beach Club will feature 143 condominium residences and a private Beach Club House with all the amenities of a luxury resort.

The member's lake-front building, situated just steps from the private sand beach, will house a restaurant, Beach Bar & Grill, a yoga and Pilates pavilion, a fitness facility, business center, concierge services and a full-service spa. On the surrounding grounds, members, owners and their guests will have access to a private sand beach with Cabanas and fire pits, a 160-foot floating pier, boat valet and concierge services at the pier and an outdoor pool.

The 20-acre Tahoe Beach Club site is surrounded by 300 acres of private meadows with public bike paths to the north, Lake Tahoe beach on the west, and Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course just 50 yards to the south.

Tahoe Beach Club homes will be LEED-certified.

For more information on final Phase One and upcoming Phase Two reservations, interested parties are invited to visit http://www.theTahoeBeachClub.com.