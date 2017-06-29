Stateline gaming take up 30 percent in May | RecordCourier.com

The Stateline gaming win bloomed in May, increasing 30 percent over the same month in 2016.

That was the largest percentage increase in the state for the month, according to figures released by the Nevada Department of Taxation on Thursday.

The casinos, which are the main source of gaming tax revenue for Douglas County, raked in $17.8 million during the month, up from $13.7 million.

It has been six years since the Stateline casinos cracked $18 million in May. In 2011, the casinos brought in $18.25 million.

The Stateline casinos are up 7.18 percent for the year raking in $202.5 million for the year.

Casinos in the East Fork Township and Carson City were down a percent in May, bringing in $8.59 million. Revenues have been essentially flat compared with last year. The state combines Carson City and what it refers to as Carson Vallley into a single reporting unit.